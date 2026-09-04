Rays of Belief IPO allotment final today after 125Cr oversubscription

Big day for investors: Rays of Belief, the company behind Mom's Belief (a children's therapy platform), is finalizing its IPO allotment today. The ₹125 crore IPO was a hit, getting oversubscribed by more than 100 times.

Noninstitutional and retail investors showed huge interest, while institutional buyers were less active.

If you applied, you can check your status online; refunds and share credits are expected by September 7, with the stock listing on September 8.