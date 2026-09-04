Rays of Belief IPO allotment final today after 125Cr oversubscription
Big day for investors: Rays of Belief, the company behind Mom's Belief (a children's therapy platform), is finalizing its IPO allotment today. The ₹125 crore IPO was a hit, getting oversubscribed by more than 100 times.
Noninstitutional and retail investors showed huge interest, while institutional buyers were less active.
If you applied, you can check your status online; refunds and share credits are expected by September 7, with the stock listing on September 8.
Mom's Belief brand expanding with 50Cr
Rays of Belief has already raised ₹50 crore from anchor investors before the IPO.
Most of the funds will go toward opening new centers, expanding in the US and boosting brand outreach.
Established in 2017, Rays of Belief operates under the Mom's Belief brand, helping kids with neurodevelopmental disorders through personalized therapy programs across India and the US working to bring hope to families who need it most.