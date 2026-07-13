Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur disputes YC 'paid seats' claim Business Jul 13, 2026

Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur has called out recent allegations that Y Combinator (YC) lets founders buy their way in.

Omentir's Vansh Yadav claimed on X that a YC partner offered him a guaranteed spot for $250,000 to be paid back after funding.

Mathur, who went through YC himself, says this just isn't how things work.