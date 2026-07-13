Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur disputes YC 'paid seats' claim
Business
Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur has called out recent allegations that Y Combinator (YC) lets founders buy their way in.
Omentir's Vansh Yadav claimed on X that a YC partner offered him a guaranteed spot for $250,000 to be paid back after funding.
Mathur, who went through YC himself, says this just isn't how things work.
Harshil Mathur stresses no-paid-seats and integrity
Mathur stressed that both YC and Garry Tan have a strict no-paid-seats policy.
Reminding founders about the importance of reputation, he urged everyone to keep integrity at the core of the startup world: "Your engagement lasts a few days. Your reputation lasts a lifetime."