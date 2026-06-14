Razorpay files for SEBI IPO via confidential pre-filing, seeks $600 million Business Jun 14, 2026

Razorpay, one of India's top fintech startups, just filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and hopes to raise up to $600 million.

They used SEBI's confidential pre-filing route, which means the financial details stay private for now.

The final amount they raise will depend on how the market shapes up.