Razorpay gets SEBI nod for 6,000cr IPO targeting December debut
Business
Razorpay, one of India's top digital payments startups, just got SEBI approval for its IPO and could raise up to ₹6,000 crore.
It is aiming to hit the stock market as soon as December, but it will keep an eye on market vibes before locking in a date.
Big names like Axis Capital and JPMorgan are helping it steer the process.
Premji Invest eyes $30-40m, invests 300cr
On another front, Premji Invest is making bold moves in deeptech, looking to lead a $30-40 million round for Bengaluru's Sanlayan Technologies and separately is in advanced talks to lead Hical's first institutional $30-40 million fundraise alongside TVS Capital.
It also has invested ₹300 crore into Bharat Forge subsidiary JS Auto Cast, showing strong support for homegrown innovation and manufacturing.