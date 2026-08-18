Razorpay launches Vulcan, India's 1st AI payments foundation model

Tested on more than 1.5 million transactions from more than 50,000 merchants (including platforms like Blinkit), Vulcan boosted payment success rates by up to 10% and cut down fraud fivefold.

It runs on NVIDIA H100 GPUs with AWS cloud muscle, crunching data from billions of payments and supporting India's dynamic landscape of over 100 payment instruments.

Hosted fully in India for RBI compliance; future updates say Vulcan could be adapted for real-time underwriting and credit evaluation in the coming months, with potential for offering advanced fraud prevention and custom risk intelligence as premium capabilities.