Razorpay launches Vulcan India's 1st AI payments model today
Razorpay is rolling out Vulcan on August 18, the first AI model for payments in India.
Powered by NVIDIA and AWS, Vulcan was trained on data from four billion transactions and checks 3,000 signals per payment to make things faster and smoother.
Vulcan delivers 8-10% payment success increase
Early users like Blinkit, Bachatt and redBus are already using the technology in live payment environments.
Vulcan has delivered an 8-10% improvement in payment success rates and catches far more fraud (eight times as many international card scams) without increasing the number of alerts.
Plus, it's made checkout easier, helping 40% more shoppers see their preferred UPI app on Razorpay Magic Checkout and adding up to 1-2 lakh extra purchases every month.
Razorpay says this is all about making digital payments safer and simpler as India's e-commerce market keeps growing.