Razorpay launches Vulcan India's 1st AI payments model today

Early users like Blinkit, Bachatt and redBus are already using the technology in live payment environments.

Vulcan has delivered an 8-10% improvement in payment success rates and catches far more fraud (eight times as many international card scams) without increasing the number of alerts.

Plus, it's made checkout easier, helping 40% more shoppers see their preferred UPI app on Razorpay Magic Checkout and adding up to 1-2 lakh extra purchases every month.

Razorpay says this is all about making digital payments safer and simpler as India's e-commerce market keeps growing.