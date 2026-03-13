Razorpay launches world's 1st AI Agent Studio

You get plug-and-play agents like Dispute Responder (for handling chargebacks), Subscription Recovery (for retrying failed payments), and Cashflow Forecaster (predicts your cash flow days ahead). You can even create custom bots by describing what you want in plain English. It connects smoothly with apps young businesses already use: Shopify, WhatsApp , Slack, Tally, QuickBooks, Shiprocket.

Bots are handling billions of transactions

The new Agentic Experience Platform means onboarding takes five minutes and reconciling bank transactions is as easy as chatting.

These bots handle billions of transactions, automating work that used to take hours, so teams can focus on growing their business instead of wrestling with payments.