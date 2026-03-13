Razorpay launches world's 1st AI Agent Studio
Razorpay just launched the world's first AI Agent Studio, a no-code platform where businesses can quickly set up smart payment agents using a no-code builder.
Announced March 12 at FTX 2026 in Bengaluru, it's built with Anthropic's Claude Agent SDK and aims to make payment automation way easier.
Plug-and-play agents and custom bots
You get plug-and-play agents like Dispute Responder (for handling chargebacks), Subscription Recovery (for retrying failed payments), and Cashflow Forecaster (predicts your cash flow days ahead).
You can even create custom bots by describing what you want in plain English.
It connects smoothly with apps young businesses already use: Shopify, WhatsApp, Slack, Tally, QuickBooks, Shiprocket.
Bots are handling billions of transactions
The new Agentic Experience Platform means onboarding takes five minutes and reconciling bank transactions is as easy as chatting.
These bots handle billions of transactions, automating work that used to take hours, so teams can focus on growing their business instead of wrestling with payments.