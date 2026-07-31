Razorpay makes CNBC Statista 2026 fintech list 4th straight year
Business
Razorpay just landed on CNBC and Statista's 2026 list of the World's Top Fintech Companies, making it four years straight.
Out of 3,500-plus companies from more than 50 countries, Razorpay is one of only eight Indian firms to make the cut this year.
Razorpay recognized in payments category
Razorpay was recognized in the Payments category for shaking up how businesses move money, not just in India but also in Malaysia and Singapore.
CEO Harshil Mathur called it proof that India's fintech scene is setting global standards with homegrown solutions.
Since its start in 2014, Razorpay has kept pushing out new tools that make managing payments easier for businesses everywhere.