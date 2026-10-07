Razorpay partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT ads targeting Indian brands
Business
Razorpay is partnering with OpenAI to roll out ads on ChatGPT, letting Indian brands like Tanishq, Tata Neu, and Axis Max Life reach users right inside their chats.
The ads will show up just below ChatGPT's answers and will be clearly marked, so you'll know what's sponsored.
Ads blend in, tappable during chats
These new ads are meant to blend in without breaking your conversation: just tap if you're interested, or keep chatting if not.
Other brands, among the first wave of participants, include Fastrack, Traya, Palmonas, Shaadi.com, and NMIMS.
Razorpay says this move is to help Indian businesses launch ads on ChatGPT.