Razorpay plans $700 million+ IPO in late 2026 Business Mar 13, 2026

Razorpay is gearing up for a big move, a possible IPO in late 2026 that could bring in over $700 million, topping its earlier fundraising plans.

The company has already lined up Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JPMorgan, and Citigroup to help with the process, though final details are still being worked out.