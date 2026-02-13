Razorpay plans ₹4,500 crore IPO (timeline not specified) Business Feb 13, 2026

Razorpay is planning an IPO (timeline not specified), aiming to raise up to ₹4,500 crore through its IPO.

The company has reached out to Kotak Mahindra Capital and Axis Capital for banker pitches and may also do a pre-IPO secondary round to set its valuation.

Razorpay's latest valuation stands at $9.2 billion, up from $7.5 billion in 2021.