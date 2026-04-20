Razorpay to file IPO raising $600 million-$700 million, valuation cut to $5B-$6B
Razorpay, one of India's big fintech players, is getting ready to quietly file for an IPO in the next few weeks.
It is aiming to raise $600 million to $700 million, but is now targeting a valuation of $5 billion to $6 billion, quite a bit lower than its previous $7.5 billion mark.
Razorpay posts ₹3,783cr revenue, ₹1,209cr loss
Razorpay will file confidentially with SEBI, following a trend set by Swiggy and Meesho. This comes as PhonePe paused its own IPO plans due to global tensions.
Financially, Razorpay saw revenue jumped 65% in FY25 (year ended March 2025) to ₹3,783 crore but also reported a ₹1,209 crore net loss, mostly from ESOP expenses and costs related to its domicile transition/reverse flip to India.
Even after processing $180 billion in payments, it is feeling some pressure from slower growth in direct-to-consumer business.