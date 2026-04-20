Razorpay to file IPO raising $600 million-$700 million, valuation cut to $5B-$6B

Razorpay posts ₹3,783cr revenue, ₹1,209cr loss

Razorpay will file confidentially with SEBI, following a trend set by Swiggy and Meesho. This comes as PhonePe paused its own IPO plans due to global tensions.

Financially, Razorpay saw revenue jumped 65% in FY25 (year ended March 2025) to ₹3,783 crore but also reported a ₹1,209 crore net loss, mostly from ESOP expenses and costs related to its domicile transition/reverse flip to India.

Even after processing $180 billion in payments, it is feeling some pressure from slower growth in direct-to-consumer business.