Razorpay wins IFSCA license for international payments at GIFT City
Business
Razorpay just scored its final license from India's IFSCA, letting it handle international payments right out of Gujarat's GIFT City.
With this move, the fintech company can now process foreign-currency payments, offer multi-currency accounts, and facilitate international transactions, making overseas investments and collections way easier.
Razorpay teams with RBL and ICICI
This license is a big step in Razorpay's global game plan. It is teaming up with RBL Bank and ICICI Bank to roll out these new services smoothly.
Plus, all eyes are on Razorpay as it gears up for a future IPO, so expect more updates as it goes global.