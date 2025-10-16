Next Article
Razorpay's FY25 revenue soars 65% to ₹3,783 crore
Razorpay just posted a 65% revenue boost for FY25, reaching ₹3,783 crore—thanks to strong payment services and international expansion, especially in Southeast Asia.
But there's a twist: after accounting for employee stock payouts and the hefty cost of shifting its parent company from the US to India, the company ended up with a ₹1,209 crore loss.
Still, Razorpay isn't short on cash and has not needed to raise new capital to cover these costs.
Razorpay plans IPO in next 18-24 months
Despite the loss, Razorpay is looking ahead—planning an IPO in the next 18-24 months and aiming to expand further into Southeast Asia.
Serving over eight million businesses, Razorpay's betting big on its future.