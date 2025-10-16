Razorpay's FY25 revenue soars 65% to ₹3,783 crore Business Oct 16, 2025

Razorpay just posted a 65% revenue boost for FY25, reaching ₹3,783 crore—thanks to strong payment services and international expansion, especially in Southeast Asia.

But there's a twist: after accounting for employee stock payouts and the hefty cost of shifting its parent company from the US to India, the company ended up with a ₹1,209 crore loss.

Still, Razorpay isn't short on cash and has not needed to raise new capital to cover these costs.