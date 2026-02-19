Razorpay's new payment system lets you pay by chatting
Razorpay and superU AI have teamed up to roll out a payment system where you just say what you want—like "Order me a burger from my usual place."—and the tech handles the rest.
No more filling out forms or jumping between apps; your everyday payments now happen through simple, natural chats.
How it works
The superU AI agent listens and figures out exactly what you need, then picks the right moment to trigger a payment.
Razorpay fires a payment link automatically, so whether you're booking rides, flights, or paying bills, everything happens in one smooth conversation—fast and fuss-free.
A better way to pay
This setup cuts out all the usual hassle of online payments.
You don't have to search for stuff or enter details over and over—the AI takes care of it all in one go.
It's designed to make paying for things as easy as talking to a friend.