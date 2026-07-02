RBI 2025 NBFC rules leave Tata Sons facing listing risk

Upper-layer NBFCs require board-approved restructuring

Upper-layer NBFCs like Tata Sons now have to follow strict guidelines for at least five years, even if their assets shrink.

The only way out early is through a board-approved restructuring, not just losing money.

Legal expert Nazneen Ichhaporia, Partner at ANB Legal summed it up: "Any relief from the listing requirement would depend on the RBI granting an exemption, which appears unlikely."