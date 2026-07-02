RBI 2025 NBFC rules leave Tata Sons facing listing risk
Business
The Reserve Bank of India's updated 2025 rules for big nonbank financial companies (NBFCs) place Tata Sons still on the list for the toughest regulations.
Starting in 2025, these rules clarify what counts as "public funds," but they don't change Tata Sons' status, so unless the company makes some major strategic moves, it might have to go public.
Upper-layer NBFCs require board-approved restructuring
Upper-layer NBFCs like Tata Sons now have to follow strict guidelines for at least five years, even if their assets shrink.
The only way out early is through a board-approved restructuring, not just losing money.
Legal expert Nazneen Ichhaporia, Partner at ANB Legal summed it up: "Any relief from the listing requirement would depend on the RBI granting an exemption, which appears unlikely."