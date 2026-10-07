RBI allows SEBI depositories to include customer deposits in statements
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced measures allowing SEBI-registered depositories to include customer deposits in their account statements.
Announced during the latest monetary policy review, this move is all about making things clearer and more transparent for customers, so you can actually see what's yours, without digging around.
RBI hikes repo to 5.5%
Depositories have until the end of 2026 to roll this out, with further operational details to follow.
Also, RBI bumped up its repo rate by 0.25% to 5.5% and shifted its policy stance a bit tighter, all part of keeping the economy steady while making sure people get better access to their own financial information.