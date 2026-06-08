RBI and SEBI to launch derivatives on corporate bond indices

India's investor base reaches 145 million

India's investment scene is buzzing: investor numbers have jumped more than 20% annually, now hitting 145 million.

Mutual fund assets soared from ₹12 lakh crore to over ₹80 lakh crore. Corporate bond issuances crossed ₹9 lakh crore in FY26, while IPOs raised nearly ₹2 lakh crore.

SEBI is also pushing new reforms to boost capital raising and attract more foreign investors.

As Pandey put it, building trust and keeping things transparent are key for growing the market further.