What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India has slashed the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5%. The move is likely to lower EMIs for existing borrowers and make new loans cheaper.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks, and a reduction in this rate usually translates into lower interest rates on loans for consumers.

However, fixed deposit investors could face declining returns as banks adjust rates in response to the policy changes