RBI approves Debasish Panda as Bandhan Bank part-time chairman
Bandhan Bank has received RBI prior approval for Debasish Panda's proposed appointment as part-time chairman for a three-year term beginning when he assumes charge, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) giving the green light.
The bank is hoping Panda's extensive experience in the financial sector will help guide it through some big changes ahead.
Debasish Panda former IRDAI chief
Panda is not new to leadership: he is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre who led the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and served on boards like RBI, State Bank of India (SBI), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
His arrival comes just as current chairman Anup Kumar Sinha gets ready to wrap up his term in July 2026.
The bank still needs a few more internal approvals, but it is aiming for a smooth handover.