RBI approves Delhivery financial arm as Type 2 NBFC
Business
Delhivery just got a big thumbs-up from the RBI: its financial services arm is set to become a Type two NBFC, meaning it can offer lending and other finance services (but not accept deposits).
The official approval came through on July 13, and Delhivery shared the news today.
Now, they just need to send in some paperwork before the license is issued.
Delhivery FY26 revenue crossed ₹10,486 cr
Delhivery's business is on the rise: fourth-quarter revenue jumped 30% year-on-year to ₹2,850 crore, and EBITDA soared by 80%.
For FY26 overall, revenue crossed ₹10,486 crore with express parcel shipments hitting one billion.
They ended the year with ₹4,555 crore in cash reserves and the transport business delivered a solid return on invested capital at 16%.