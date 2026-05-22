RBI approves reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank CEO
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially approved Sandeep Bakhshi's reappointment as CEO of ICICI Bank.
He'll start his new two-year term on October 4, 2026.
This follows the bank board's earlier nod back in January 2026, which was just waiting for RBI's final say.
ICICI Bank posts ₹13,702cr net profit
Bakhshi has led ICICI Bank since 2018 and steered it to some impressive growth: ICICI is now India's second-biggest private bank by market value.
Under his watch, profits have climbed too, with the bank posting ₹13,702 crore in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.