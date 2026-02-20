RBI asks NPCI to look into UPI Autopay complaints Business Feb 20, 2026

The RBI wants NPCI to look into a spike in complaints about UPI Autopay—think unexplained charges and hassles when trying to cancel payments.

A December 2025 meeting with major UPI players was convened by NPCI, and the RBI has separately asked NPCI to look into the spike in complaints, showing the issue is getting serious attention.