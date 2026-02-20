RBI asks NPCI to look into UPI Autopay complaints
The RBI wants NPCI to look into a spike in complaints about UPI Autopay—think unexplained charges and hassles when trying to cancel payments.
A December 2025 meeting with major UPI players was convened by NPCI, and the RBI has separately asked NPCI to look into the spike in complaints, showing the issue is getting serious attention.
Issues with UPI Autopay
UPI Autopay's usage shot up this past year, doubling over the past year and reaching hundreds of millions of transactions.
But users have run into issues like surprise charges for one-time payments, money still being debited even after deleting apps, and barely-there alerts before payments go through.
NPCI has rolled out some fixes
NPCI has rolled out some fixes: now you can view and move your payment mandates across different apps, debits only happen during non-peak hours with limited retries, and there's a new chatbot plus bank balance displays to help you keep track.
The goal? Make things smoother—and way less confusing—for everyone using UPI Autopay.