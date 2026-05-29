RBI balance sheet up 20.6% to 91.97L/cr this year

RBI foreign assets about 71%

Most of RBI's assets (about 71%) are tied up in foreign currency, gold, and international loans, while domestic assets make up just under a third.

The central bank also saw its surplus climb to ₹2.86 lakh crore and its gold stash grow both in quantity and value—thanks to pricier gold worldwide and a weaker rupee.

All this points to the RBI juggling its assets smartly to keep things steady even as markets shift.