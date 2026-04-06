RBI begins policy meeting under governor Sanjay Malhotra on inflation

Experts expect RBI to hold rates

Experts think the RBI will keep interest rates steady for now.

With oil prices spiking above $100 a barrel and the rupee losing value since tensions began, there is pressure on imports and inflation.

Moody's also trimmed India's growth forecast to 6% for FY27 because of these global jitters.

Economists say the RBI is playing it safe—focusing on managing liquidity conditions and keeping markets stable while everyone waits for things to calm down.