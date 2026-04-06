RBI begins policy meeting under governor Sanjay Malhotra on inflation
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just kicked off its big policy meeting, and all eyes are on how it will handle rising prices and global uncertainty linked to the West Asia crisis.
Led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the team is expected to announce its decision by April 8, with inflation and economic stability topping the agenda.
Experts expect RBI to hold rates
Experts think the RBI will keep interest rates steady for now.
With oil prices spiking above $100 a barrel and the rupee losing value since tensions began, there is pressure on imports and inflation.
Moody's also trimmed India's growth forecast to 6% for FY27 because of these global jitters.
Economists say the RBI is playing it safe—focusing on managing liquidity conditions and keeping markets stable while everyone waits for things to calm down.