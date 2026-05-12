RBI cancels Mumbai's Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank license for capital shortfall

Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank halts deposits, withdrawals

Sarvodaya can no longer accept deposits or let you withdraw money.

If you had money there, don't panic. 98.36% of depositors are covered by insurance and can claim up to ₹5 lakh through DICGC, with ₹26.72 crore already disbursed toward insured deposits.

This is part of the RBI's push to keep urban co-op banks safer for everyone.