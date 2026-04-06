RBI cancels Shirpur Merchants's Cooperative Bank license over insolvency

DICGC to refund 99.7% depositors

Here is some relief: under the DICGC insurance scheme, 99.7% of depositors will get their entire amount back (up to ₹5 lakh each).

By January this year, over ₹48 crore had already been paid out to those who claimed it.

The RBI pointed out that letting the bank keep running would only hurt customers more since it cannot pay everyone back in full.