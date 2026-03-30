RBI caps banks' rupee positions at $100 million citing volatility Business Mar 30, 2026

The RBI is stepping in to cool down wild swings in the Indian rupee by capping banks' net open positions in the onshore currency market at $100 million at the end of each trading day, effective April 10, 2026.

This move comes after a more than $30 billion drawdown in foreign-exchange reserves in the first three weeks of March, thanks in part to fallout from the Iran war.