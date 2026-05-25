RBI caps mobile wallet balances at ₹2L to curb gambling

Wallet providers urge RBI rethink limits

An unnamed wallet provider says these limits could make it tough to stay profitable after all their investments in know-your-customer (KYC) and merchant onboarding.

At a recent meeting, many worried about losing customers and rising costs.

Stakeholders are urging the RBI to rethink the guidelines, pointing out that shady transactions also happen via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and banks, not just wallets, and warning that strict limits could hurt financial inclusion efforts.