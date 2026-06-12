RBI caps withdrawals to ₹1L, bars loans at Mogaveera Bank

Deposits and investments blocked, ₹5L insured

Don't worry, the bank isn't shutting down, just operating with restrictions for now.

You won't be able to make fresh deposits or investments either, but your existing money is still insured up to ₹5 lakh under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) rules.

If you're confused about your account or need help, the RBI suggests reaching out directly to bank staff for clarity.

This move is a reminder of how important financial stability is in co-op banks that serve so many people.