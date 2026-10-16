RBI clears Emirates NBD India branches merger with RBL Bank
Business
Big news for Indian banking: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the merger of Emirates NBD's Indian branches with RBL Bank, kicking in from December 1, 2026.
This means all Emirates NBD branches in India will now become part of RBL Bank.
Emirates NBD wins RBL 74% approval
Emirates NBD first entered India in 2017 and expanded to a few major cities.
In May, it got the green signal to buy up to 74% of RBL Bank, setting the stage for this merger.