RBI covers FCNR(B) hedging costs to attract US dollar inflows Business Jun 08, 2026

The RBI has announced support for hedging costs on fresh FCNR-B deposits, aiming to attract more US dollars into Indian banks.

This time, RBI is covering all hedging costs for new three- and five-year deposits until September 2026, making it easier and more appealing for non-resident depositors and banks to raise such deposits in India.

It's basically a refreshed version of the 2013 plan that helped stabilize the rupee during tough times.