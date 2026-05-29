RBI cuts printing costs 23.5% while ₹500 notes dominate value Business May 29, 2026

The RBI managed to cut its currency printing costs by 23.5% in FY2025-26, spending ₹4,875.2 crore instead of FY2024-25's ₹6,372.8 crore, though the total value of banknotes in circulation actually grew to ₹41.23 lakh crore.

Their trick? Printing fewer notes overall and focusing more on higher-value ones like the ₹500 note, which now makes up a huge 85.5% of the total value of notes in circulation.