RBI cuts private bank CEO approval wait to 35-40 days

Big update: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the wait time for approving new CEOs in private banks to just 35 to 40 days, instead of the old five-month slog.

This change is meant to make leadership transitions less stressful and more predictable.

HDFC Bank, which is about to pick a new CEO as Sashidhar Jagdishan's term wraps up, could benefit from this faster process, helping it stay steady and focused on growth.