RBI data: India's foreign exchange reserves fall $8.578bn last week
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $8.578 billion last week, marking the second big dip in a row after an even larger drop the week before.
According to RBI data, most of this decline came from a fall in foreign currency assets, which are now at $597.605 billion.
India's gold, SDRs, IMF position decline
Gold reserves also shrank by $1.319 billion and are now valued at $105.094 billion.
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) dropped by $109 million to $18.548 billion, while India's position with the IMF slipped slightly to $4.78 billion.
All these numbers together point to a steady weakening of India's overall foreign exchange cushion this month.