RBI decision April 8 keeps home loan borrowers watching closely

Home loan EMI likely unchanged now

Good news: experts think your home loan EMI probably will not change much right now, even if the RBI keeps rates steady.

As Sudhir A Patel puts it, Immediate changes are unlikely, though banks might tighten loan terms a bit down the line.

Vijay Raundal adds that any future EMI hikes will likely come from banks themselves rather than direct RBI moves.

So, it is smart to stay alert for updates, but there is no need to panic just yet.