RBI delivers 1st repo hike since 2022 to 5.50%
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just bumped up its repo rate to 5.50%, the first increase since 2022.
This move, decided by a close vote, is meant to tackle rising prices and a falling rupee: two things that affect everything from your shopping bill to travel plans.
RBI governor Malhotra signals further hikes
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says this "calibrated tightening" could mean more hikes if needed.
He pointed out big global issues like conflict in West Asia, wild swings in oil prices, tariff worries, and high bond yields, making markets nervous.
Still, Malhotra stressed that India's economy is holding strong and the RBI is focused on keeping things stable for the long haul.