RBI demands minutes, recordings of HDFC Bank board meetings
Business
Big moves at HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has requested detailed records from recent board meetings after part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty stepped down, reportedly due to disagreements with CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.
The RBI wants both the written minutes and audiovisual recordings from meetings held on March 17 and 18, including a key committee session.
Interim chairman appointed
To get a clearer picture of what led to Chakraborty's exit, HDFC Bank has brought in outside law firms to review the situation.
Keki Mistry is stepping in as interim chairman for the next three months while things get sorted out.
For now, everyone's waiting on official responses from both the bank and the RBI about what comes next.