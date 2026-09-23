RBI deputy governor Rohit Jain warns banks against aggressive lending

With around ₹11 trillion pouring in, the RBI has already soaked up about half through things like forex interventions.

For now, banks are stashing funds in government bonds, but that's only temporary.

The RBI is also nudging banks to wrap up any pending cross-border trades and explore ways to simplify procedures for foreign portfolio investors and popularize facilities for retail customers in accessing foreign exchange and government securities, basically making sure things stay smooth and safe as new payment rules kick in from October 1.