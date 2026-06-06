RBI appoints Sahamati as self-regulatory body for Account Aggregator ecosystem

Future outlook

Statements from Sahamati officials

R Gandhi, Chairman of Sahamati and former Deputy Governor of RBI, said the recognition will strengthen institutional mechanisms for maintaining standards and accountability as financial data sharing expands. B G Mahesh, CEO of Sahamati, said the move highlights the need for structured governance as digital financial systems become more interconnected across sectors. The development comes as the Account Aggregator framework continues to expand its adoption in financial services.