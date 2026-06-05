RBI doubles NRI limit to 10% in listed Indian companies
Business
Big update from the RBI: Nonresident Indians (NRIs) can now invest up to 10% (that's double the previous limit) in any listed Indian company.
The total cap for all NRI investors is now set at 24%.
The goal? To make it easier for global Indians to put their money into Indian stocks.
RBI considers PROI access, markets rebound
RBI isn't stopping there: it is looking to let other foreigners (called PROIs) use these same, hassle-free investment rules.
That means more people could join in without jumping through heavy registration hoops.
After the news, Indian markets saw some ups and downs but quickly bounced back, with banking stocks leading the way.