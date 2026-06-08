RBI doubles PROI per-company cap to 10% and overall 24%

RBI drops SEBI registration for NRIs/OCIs

This move follows up on February's Union Budget proposal and aims to bring more foreign investment and hopefully boost India's economy.

The RBI also scrapped SEBI registration requirements for NRIs and OCIs investing in stocks.

Experts are impressed by how quickly these changes rolled out, but note there are still some hurdles with taxes and moving money back home.

Overall, it's a step toward making India's markets more attractive for long-term investors.