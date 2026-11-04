RBI draft pushes Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital toward term loans

Big changes are coming for how nonbank financial companies (NBFCs) lend money in India.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) planning to limit revolving credit options, players like Bajaj Finance and Tata Capital are moving toward term loans (basically, loans with fixed repayment schedules) to keep business steady.

Bajaj Finance just rolled out new loan types, while Tata Capital is tweaking its flexible loan offerings to fit the upcoming rules.