For resident individuals, the EDF is deemed to have been submitted when they provide the necessary details to their authorized dealer to receive and credit the inward remittance.

Only non-individual exporters need to file an EDF when the value of each inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh, or its equivalent in foreign currency.

The RBI has also scrapped the SOFTEX form for software exports and now expects banks to publish their trade policies online, so everything's clearer and easier to find.

For imports of services, the RBI has retained the existing process for resident individuals and non-individual entities where the invoice or contract value is up to ₹10 lakh.