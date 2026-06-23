RBI eases TReDS access for MSMEs with financier credit guarantees
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out new rules to help Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) join the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) more easily.
TReDS lets MSMEs sell their invoices to banks for quick cash, which means less waiting around for payments.
Plus, financiers can now get credit guarantees, so MSMEs have a better shot at getting loans.
Applicants need ₹25cr audited net worth
To keep things reliable, TReDS applicants need a net worth of at least ₹25 crore, certified by an auditor, and existing operators have until March 2028 to meet this.
The platform has to double-check invoices and make sure payments between sellers, buyers, and financiers are handled smoothly through approved systems.
Overall, these changes aim to make life easier for MSMEs by speeding up access to funds and boosting trust in the process.