RBI eases TReDS access for MSMEs with financier credit guarantees

Applicants need ₹25cr audited net worth

To keep things reliable, TReDS applicants need a net worth of at least ₹25 crore, certified by an auditor, and existing operators have until March 2028 to meet this.

The platform has to double-check invoices and make sure payments between sellers, buyers, and financiers are handled smoothly through approved systems.

Overall, these changes aim to make life easier for MSMEs by speeding up access to funds and boosting trust in the process.