RBI easing allows banks up to 75% takeover funding, ₹10,000cr

Since July, Indian banks have pumped over ₹10,000 crore into mergers and acquisitions, thanks to the RBI making it easier for them to fund up to 75% of takeover costs.

State Bank of India is one of the most active participants, with HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank (and even global names like HSBC and Citibank) jumping in too.

This move has opened doors for both listed and unlisted companies that usually relied on foreign banks.