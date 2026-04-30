RBI exempts recurring payments above ₹15,000 from repeated OTPs

E-mandates up to ₹1L, 24 hours alerts

Now, you can set up e-mandates up to ₹1 lakh for SIPs and insurance without repeated OTPs, though subscriptions and utility bills are still capped at ₹15,000.

You'll get a heads-up 24 hours before money is debited so you can pause or cancel if needed (except for retail shopping, National Common Mobility Card and FASTag recharges).

Partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Shatrajit Banerji summed it up nicely: The new system is more user-friendly and allows for better control over transactions.