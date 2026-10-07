RBI expected to raise key interest rate to 5.5% Wednesday

Higher rates might help banks earn a bit more on loans, but they also make borrowing costlier for the rest of us.

That means buying a house or a new car could get tougher, with demand likely to dip, especially if you're looking at big purchases.

As Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, puts it, developers with less debt might handle these changes better than others.