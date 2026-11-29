RBI expected to raise repo to 5.75% after 6.09% inflation
Heads up: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to bump up the repo rate by 0.25% on December 4, bringing it to 5.75%.
This move comes after inflation in October hit 6.09%, which is higher than what RBI is comfortable with.
Most economists are on board with the hike, especially as global conditions are looking a bit better.
MPC expected to retain calibrated tightening
Economists expect the MPC to retain its "calibrated tightening" stance: basically, adjusting policy as things change.
According to Gaura Sengupta, Chief Economist, IDFC FIRST Bank, the current inflation spike is mostly due to supply issues, even though there is still slack in the economy.
Plus, global factors like oil prices and currency swings are shaping these decisions too.
Some experts think rates could go even higher next year if inflation stays stubborn.