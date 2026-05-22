RBI fines City Union Bank, Mintifi Finserve, Newa Investments

Mintifi KYC delay, Newa unapproved directors

Mintifi Finserve was fined ₹3.10 lakh because they didn't upload some customers' KYC info on time.

Newa Investments landed a ₹2.70 lakh penalty for appointing directors without RBI's OK, which led to big changes in their management.

The RBI is making it clear: following the rules matters if you're in the banking game.